Herman Miller (MLHR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.97 million.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ MLHR) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 326,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,200. The company has a market cap of $2,143.05, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $580.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.27 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

MLHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, SVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $186,552.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,552.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David O. Ulrich sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $433,309.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,541. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Herman Miller (MLHR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/herman-miller-mlhr-updates-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

About Herman Miller

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.