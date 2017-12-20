Head to Head Survey: Medivation (MDVN) vs. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Medivation (NASDAQ: MDVN) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medivation alerts:

87.6% of Medivation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Medivation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medivation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivation -195.92% -225.98% -108.55% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medivation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medivation N/A N/A N/A ($1.17) -69.64 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$25.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medivation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivation 0 0 0 0 N/A Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 153.95%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medivation.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats Medivation on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medivation

Medivation, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to treat serious diseases for which there are limited treatment options. The Company, in collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Astellas), has one commercial product, XTANDI (enzalutamide) capsules (XTANDI). XTANDI has received marketing approval in the United States, Europe and other countries across the world for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and in Japan for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company, in collaboration with Astellas, is also conducting investigational studies of enzalutamide in prostate cancer and in advanced breast cancer. It has developed a small molecule inhibitor of the sterol regulatory element-binding protein, or SREBP, pathway which it refers to as MDV4463.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases. DCC-2618, an orally administered kinase switch control inhibitor, for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and other solid tumors driven by pan-KIT or PDGFR alpha. DCC-3014 is an orally administered, potent and highly selective inhibitor of colony stimulating factor receptor 1 (CSF1R). Rebastinib is an orally administered, potent and selective inhibitor of the TIE2 immunokinase. Rebastinib binds potently into the switch pocket of TIE2, stabilizing the inhibitory switch and displacing the activation switch to block TIE2 signaling.

Receive News & Ratings for Medivation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.