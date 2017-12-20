Head-To-Head Survey: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (KKD) and Its Peers

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 0 0 0 0 N/A Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Competitors 649 1355 1413 22 2.23

As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 6.90% 15.58% 11.41% Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Competitors 1.01% 7.34% 4.27%

Risk & Volatility

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme Doughnuts N/A N/A 44.68 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 561.79

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. is a retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The Company’s principal business includes owning and franchising Krispy Kreme stores, at which a range of doughnuts, including the Company’s Original Glazed doughnut, together with complementary products, including an array of coffees and other beverages. The Company operates through four business segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise and KK Supply Chain. The Company Stores segment includes the doughnut shops operated by the Company. The Domestic Franchise segment consists of the Company’s domestic store franchise operations and the licensing of Krispy Kreme products domestically. The International Franchise segment consists of the Company’s international store franchise operations. The KK Supply Chain segment produces doughnut mixes and manufactures doughnut-making equipment.

