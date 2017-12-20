Head to Head Survey: DS Healthcare Group (DSKX) vs. The Competition

DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS: DSKX) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DS Healthcare Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DS Healthcare Group $12.95 million -$6.93 million 0.00 DS Healthcare Group Competitors $16.34 billion $2.21 billion 415.14

DS Healthcare Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group. DS Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DS Healthcare Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DS Healthcare Group Competitors 365 1275 1536 24 2.38

As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given DS Healthcare Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DS Healthcare Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

DS Healthcare Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Healthcare Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Healthcare Group -62.31% -1,304.25% -117.85% DS Healthcare Group Competitors -24.29% 76.69% 1.25%

Summary

DS Healthcare Group competitors beat DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

