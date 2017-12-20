Head to Head Survey: Cemex SAB de CV (CX) and Forterra (FRTA)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) and Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and Forterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex SAB de CV $13.40 billion 0.81 $752.16 million $0.57 12.98 Forterra $1.36 billion 0.50 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Forterra.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cemex SAB de CV and Forterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex SAB de CV 0 3 5 1 2.78 Forterra 0 4 2 0 2.33

Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus target price of $10.59, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Forterra has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than Forterra.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and Forterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex SAB de CV 8.38% 8.71% 3.10% Forterra -5.97% -69.57% -4.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Forterra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Forterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forterra has a beta of 15.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats Forterra on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world. The Company operates in various locations, including Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its cement production facilities are located in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Egypt, Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, Poland, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Panama, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The Company is a supplier of aggregates, primarily the crushed stone, sand and gravel, used in various forms of construction.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of pipe and precast products. The Company offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. The Company operates approximately 95 facilities. Its products are available in the United States and Eastern Canada.

