Head to Head Review: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) vs. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

49.8% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline 2 9 5 0 2.19

Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.79%. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. GlaxoSmithKline pays out 163.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.76% -55.65% GlaxoSmithKline 7.79% 115.30% 9.69%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.64 million ($0.93) -8.17 GlaxoSmithKline $37.82 billion 2.30 $1.24 billion $1.22 28.98

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Ganaxolone acts on the GABAA receptor, a target in the brain known for both anti seizure and anti anxiety effects through positive allosteric modulation. The Company is developing ganaxolone for multiple epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric indications, including adjunctive, or add-on, therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures; status epilepticus; Fragile X Syndrome, and PCDH19 pediatric epilepsy.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases. The Company makes a range of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The Pharmaceuticals business discovers, develops and commercializes medicines to treat a range of acute and chronic diseases. The Vaccines business provides vaccines for people of all ages from babies and adolescents to adults and older people. The Consumer Healthcare business develops and markets products in Wellness, Oral health, Nutrition and Skin health categories. Its product portfolio includes Adartrel, Bexsero, Daraprim and Quinvaxem. Its brands include Panadol, abreva, polident and physiogel.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.