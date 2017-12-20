Head-To-Head Comparison: Nexa Resources (NEXA) vs. The Competition

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nexa Resources to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.91 billion $93.16 million 29.86 Nexa Resources Competitors $11.16 billion $994.85 million -0.86

Nexa Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 2.88% 2.16% 1.09% Nexa Resources Competitors -7,771.86% 4.16% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexa Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nexa Resources Competitors 876 2905 3069 82 2.34

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.

