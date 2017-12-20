Head to Head Comparison: Aviragen Therapeutics (AVIR) and The Competition

Aviragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVIR) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aviragen Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Aviragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Aviragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aviragen Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviragen Therapeutics -277.53% -114.15% -54.38% Aviragen Therapeutics Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aviragen Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviragen Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aviragen Therapeutics Competitors 873 3234 11721 233 2.70

Aviragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Aviragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviragen Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Aviragen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviragen Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 6.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 580% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviragen Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aviragen Therapeutics $8.90 million -$29.40 million -0.92 Aviragen Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 83.74

Aviragen Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aviragen Therapeutics. Aviragen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aviragen Therapeutics rivals beat Aviragen Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Aviragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options. Its products include vapendavir, an oral treatment for human rhinovirus (HRV) upper respiratory infections in moderate-to-severe asthmatics in Phase IIb SPIRITUS trial; BTA585, an oral fusion (F) protein inhibitor in Phase II development for the treatment and prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, and BTA074, a topical antiviral treatment in Phase II development for condyloma caused by human papillomavirus Types 6 and 11. It has preclinical RSV non-fusion inhibitor program. It has focused its research and drug development capabilities on discovering and developing small molecule compounds that can prevent or treat infectious diseases.

