Head to Head Analysis: Kraft Heinz Foods (HNZ) versus The Competition

Kraft Heinz Foods (NYSE: HNZ) is one of 42 public companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kraft Heinz Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz Foods N/A N/A N/A Kraft Heinz Foods Competitors 4.82% 15.07% 4.89%

63.9% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kraft Heinz Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz Foods N/A N/A 5.72 Kraft Heinz Foods Competitors $10.42 billion $577.33 million 586.90

Kraft Heinz Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kraft Heinz Foods. Kraft Heinz Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kraft Heinz Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz Foods 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kraft Heinz Foods Competitors 291 1648 1974 53 2.45

Kraft Heinz Foods currently has a consensus target price of $17.65, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Kraft Heinz Foods’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kraft Heinz Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kraft Heinz Foods peers beat Kraft Heinz Foods on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company Profile

H. J. Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a range of food products throughout the world. The Company’s principal products include ketchup, condiments and sauces, frozen food, soups, beans and pasta meals, infant nutrition and other food products. The Company’s products are manufactured and packaged to provide wholesome foods for consumers, as well as foodservice and institutional customers. The Company manufactures and contracts for the manufacture of its products from a variety of raw food materials. The Company operates in five segments: North American Consumer Products, Europe, Asia/Pacific, U.S. Foodservice and Rest of World. The Company owns or leases office space, warehouses, distribution centers and research and other facilities throughout the world.

