Head-To-Head Analysis: Calyxt (CLXT) & Evogene (EVGN)

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) are both small-cap agricultural biotechnology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calyxt and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 1 4 0 2.80 Evogene 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt presently has a consensus target price of $29.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Evogene.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -5,969.52% -101.69% -76.32% Evogene -555.45% -26.17% -23.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and Evogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $390,000.00 1,699.74 -$12.08 million ($0.91) -26.31 Evogene $6.54 million 13.23 -$19.59 million ($0.83) -4.05

Calyxt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene. Calyxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evogene beats Calyxt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a food and agriculture company. The Company is focused on delivering healthier specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance to farmers. The Company also combines gene-editing technology and technical that enables to edit a plant genome to elicit the desired traits and characteristics. The Company products include Consumer Centric and Farmer Centric products. Consumer Centric product, which includes high oleic soybean, high fiber wheat, high fiber wheat II, reduced gluten wheat, cold storable potato and reduced browning potato. Farmer Centric products, which includes drought tolerant soybean, improved soybean, herbicide tolerant wheat, herbicide tolerant canola, herbicide tolerant alfalfa and herbicide quality alfalfa.The Company has several products under development including high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat and cold storable potato.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. (Evogene) is a biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The Company is engaged in developing seed traits for improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, seed traits for biotic stress resistance, herbicides and bio-stimulants. The Company operates a seed business under its subsidiary Evofuel Ltd. (Evofuel). It operates through two segments. Its Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to improve plant performance. The Company’s Evofuel segment develops species of the castor bean plant for second generation feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. Its Crop Enhancement (CE) division is developing two types of products: CE seed traits, are seed traits having improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, and ag-biologicals, which focuses on microbial-based bio-stimulants. The Company’s Crop Protection (CP) division is developing two types of products: CP seed traits and ag-chemicals.

