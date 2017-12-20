HCI Group Inc (HCI) Director Gregory Politis Purchases 4,000 Shares

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Gregory Politis purchased 4,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $50.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.92). HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 549,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

