Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawthorn Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.781053742029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HWBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Its activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services.

