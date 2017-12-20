Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,754.00

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,754 ($23.61) and last traded at GBX 1,749 ($23.54), with a volume of 744948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($23.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,395 ($18.78) to GBX 1,490 ($20.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.78) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.25 ($18.91).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

