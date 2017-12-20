Halma (HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLMA. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Halma in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,065 ($14.33) to GBX 1,055 ($14.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,158.50 ($15.59).

Halma (HLMA) opened at GBX 1,264 ($17.01) on Monday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 879.50 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,341 ($18.05).

In other news, insider Jo Harlow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($34,454.91). Also, insider Tony Rice acquired 9,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,073 ($14.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.02 ($133,930.04).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

