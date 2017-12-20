Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Michael Polelle Sells 3,241 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $237,370.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael Polelle sold 208 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $16,496.48.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 783,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,566. The stock has a market cap of $5,550.00, a PE ratio of 185.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,290.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 103,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $304,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Michael Polelle Sells 3,241 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-insider-michael-polelle-sells-3241-shares.html.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.