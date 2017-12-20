Headlines about Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Federal Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.212825950905 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.03, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.65%. analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Given Media Impact Score of 0.20” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/guaranty-federal-bancshares-gfed-given-media-impact-score-of-0-20.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.