GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Graco Inc. (GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $94,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Stolyarov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $55,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,399. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc. ( NYSE GGG ) opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,489.99, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Graco’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, December 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 27th.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 75.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $140.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/gsa-capital-partners-llp-takes-1-38-million-position-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.