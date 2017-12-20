GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Alon USA Partners LP (ALDW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Alon USA Partners LP (NYSE:ALDW) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Alon USA Partners worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alon USA Partners by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alon USA Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alon USA Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alon USA Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alon USA Partners by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Alon USA Partners LP (ALDW) opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.84, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. Alon USA Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Alon USA Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alon USA Partners’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALDW. ValuEngine lowered Alon USA Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Alon USA Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Alon USA Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas. The Company had a crude oil throughput capacity of 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company referred to as its Big Spring refinery, as of December 31, 2016. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors.

