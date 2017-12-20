GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in TICC Capital Corp. (TICC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of TICC Capital worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TICC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TICC Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TICC Capital by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TICC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TICC Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in TICC Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. TICC Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). TICC Capital had a net margin of 94.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TICC Capital Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. TICC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,902.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 31,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $181,045.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 276,883 shares of company stock worth $1,643,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TICC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. National Securities upgraded TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TICC Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

TICC Capital Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

