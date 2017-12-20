Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.56), with a volume of 255707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/griffin-mining-gfm-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-119-80.html.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company. The Company’s business segment is Caijiaying zinc gold mine in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in exploring, expanding and developing the Caijiaying Mine. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (Hebei Hua Ao), holds approximately 9.9 square kilometers of mining and exploration licenses and the mine and processing facilities at Caijiaying in the People’s Republic of China (the Caijiaying Mine).

