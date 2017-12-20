Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ BRKL) opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,230.27, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hall II purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,255 shares of company stock worth $2,138,396. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

