Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.67 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 151.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

World Fuel Services Corp ( NYSE:INT ) opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,889.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

