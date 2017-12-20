Great Panther Silver’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Great Panther Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Panther Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Great Panther Silver has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Great Panther Silver Ltd (Great Panther) is a Canada-based silver mining and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and gold.

