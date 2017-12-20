Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 230.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $209.62 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,079.93, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $572,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.18, for a total value of $1,812,615.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,177 shares of company stock worth $32,435,160. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-stake-decreased-by-optimum-investment-advisors.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.