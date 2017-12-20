Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Trading Up 6.4%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 999,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 320,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, ABN Amro started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,629.45, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Trading Up 6.4%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/golar-lng-partners-gmlp-trading-up-6-4.html.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.