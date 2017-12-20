Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) versus Schneider National (SNDR) Head to Head Contrast

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Schneider National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.00 billion 2.45 $141.13 million $2.11 37.23 Schneider National $4.05 billion 1.22 $156.85 million N/A N/A

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genesee & Wyoming and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 4 3 0 2.43 Schneider National 0 3 8 0 2.73

Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus target price of $81.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Schneider National has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genesee & Wyoming is more favorable than Schneider National.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 6.10% 5.80% 2.45% Schneider National 3.61% 10.79% 4.79%

Summary

Schneider National beats Genesee & Wyoming on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

