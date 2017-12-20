General Mills (GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,849.96, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. General Mills has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

