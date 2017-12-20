FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Reduced by William Blair

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aratana Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PETX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Aratana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aratana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Aratana Therapeutics ( PETX ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 308,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,180. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 358.55%. Aratana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1440.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,331.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,117,032 shares of company stock worth $6,559,891. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,587,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 538,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/fy2020-eps-estimates-for-aratana-therapeutics-inc-petx-reduced-by-william-blair.html.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.