FY2018 Earnings Forecast for 3M Company Issued By Jefferies Group (MMM)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $10.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. 3M had a return on equity of 48.55% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.16.

Shares of 3M (MMM) traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,450. 3M has a 12-month low of $173.55 and a 12-month high of $244.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142,004.89, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.12, for a total value of $547,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $92,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $5,303,706. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 87.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

