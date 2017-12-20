FY2017 EPS Estimates for K Bro Linen Inc Increased by Analyst (KBL)

K Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for K Bro Linen’s FY2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

K Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL ) opened at C$42.14 on Monday. K Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$45.00.

In other news, insider Ryo Utahara sold 650 shares of K Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$27,625.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. K Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

K Bro Linen Company Profile

K Bro Linen Inc is a Canada-based owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities. The Company provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. The Company’s services include the processing, management and distribution of general and operating room linens (K Bro Operating Room (KOR) Services), including sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other types of linen.

