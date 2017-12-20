FY2017 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Boosted by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Wedbush boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ BMRN ) opened at $90.85 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $334.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 18,415 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,702,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,141.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron sold 800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,481. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

