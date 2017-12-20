FY2017 Earnings Estimate for William Lyon Homes (WLH) Issued By Wedbush

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note issued on Monday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS increased their price target on William Lyon Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of William Lyon Homes ( NYSE WLH ) opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.81.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.57 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $73,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $859,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $752,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,545,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,727. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

