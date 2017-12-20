FRP (FRPH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. FRP has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $82,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Milton, Jr. sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $27,418.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FRP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth about $277,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in FRP by 27.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FRP by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc, FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment).

