Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN FSP) traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 336,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,744. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Franklin Street Properties’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $2,713,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 164.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,455,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 255,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

