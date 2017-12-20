Frank G. LapradeIii Sells 83,046 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 83,046 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $7,889,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,247,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

