Franco Nevada (FNV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada Corporation is a gold focused royalty and stream company with additional interests in platinum group metals and other resource assets. The Company’s assets are mostly mineral and oil & gas royalties or streams but also include some working and equity interests, undeveloped properties, options to acquire royalties and other assets. The mineral assets are further characterized by commodity as being in the Gold, PGM or Other Minerals categories and these in turn are further subdivided by their project status as being either, Operating, Advanced or Exploration royalties. Majorities of the Mineral Royalties are characterized as being Gold and the majority of revenues are from gold operations. The Oil & Gas interests are located primarily in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin with a larger amount of revenue generated from conventional oil than from natural gas properties. Franco-Nevada Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Franco Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Franco Nevada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities set a $96.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated a sell rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Franco Nevada ( FNV ) opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,198.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of -0.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franco Nevada (FNV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/franco-nevada-fnv-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.