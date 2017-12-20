Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP) opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,804.24, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

