FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after buying an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after buying an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after buying an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,601,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,707,253,000 after buying an additional 177,919 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,508,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $860,658,000 after buying an additional 412,747 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208,540.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Intel had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $2,396,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 472,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $20,891,465.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,734,130.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock valued at $68,196,589. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

