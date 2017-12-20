FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 291,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $145,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $145,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation ( NYSE CVX ) opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $227,355.05, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS set a $105.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

