Foresight Vct Plc Inf Plans Dividend of GBX 93.05 (FTVI)

Foresight Vct Plc Inf (LON:FTVI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 93.05 ($1.25) per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Foresight Vct Plc Inf (LON:FTVI) traded up GBX 93.07 ($1.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.27). 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359. Foresight Vct Plc Inf has a one year low of GBX 69 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.28).

