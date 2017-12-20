Foot Locker (FL) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $37.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE FL) traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 4,535,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,418. Foot Locker has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $5,600.00, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

