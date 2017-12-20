Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) SVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 16,091 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) SVP David Victor Christopherson sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $697,223.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,515.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, David Victor Christopherson sold 32,181 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,325,857.20.

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 331,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,838. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $2,049,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $397,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $993,798,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $20,502,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/floor-decor-holdings-inc-fnd-svp-david-victor-christopherson-sells-16091-shares.html.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.