Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $234.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,070.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748,398.00, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $770.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.31 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.06 EPS.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.57, for a total value of $12,499,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $33,139,660. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,065.12 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

