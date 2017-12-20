First United (FUNC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First United earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 43.0184194359934 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUNC. TheStreet downgraded First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of First United (FUNC) opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. First United has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,705 shares of company stock worth $116,194. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First United

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment.

