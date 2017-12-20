First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,341 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 647,920 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA FCG) opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

