First Niagara Financial Group (FNFG) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNFG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Niagara Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.1496068004858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNFG) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,808,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,250. First Niagara Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

First Niagara Financial Group Company Profile

First Niagara Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing financial services to individuals and businesses in New York, Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts. The Bank is a nationally chartered regional bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses.

