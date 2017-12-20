First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $380,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/first-national-bank-of-mount-dora-trust-investment-services-boosts-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.