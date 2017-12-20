First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,725.27, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $2,605,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

