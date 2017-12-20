First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.73% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $106,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE:FCF ) opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,456.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.29 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

