First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 3,852 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 44,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE COP ) opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,573.31, a P/E ratio of 2,617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.30%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

